CHUVA VOLTA A CAUSAR PROBLEMAS À REDE DE ENSINO

A chuva intermitente que tem caído sobre Poço Fundo nos últimos dias voltou a causar problemas para a Rede de Ensino do município. De novo, foi registrado um alto índice de abstenção às aulas nesta terça-feira, por conta da dificuldade em se trafegar pelas estradas de alguns setores da zona rural.

Novamente, a principal prejudicada foi a E.E. São Marcos. Na instituição, que está em pleno período de encerramento do bimestre e do ano letivo, com provas importantes e atividades já visando as formaturas em dezembro, houve caso em que uma sala inteira do 3º ano do Ensino Médio ficou totalmente vazia. A mesma sala já havia registrado cerca de 50% de frequência apenas no último dia 6, quando nossa reportagem esteve no local para registrar o problema.

De acordo com a meteorologia, as precipitações diminuem nos próximos dias, mas não param totalmente. Os números nem sempre são confiáveis, mas indicam as probabilidades da semana. Para hoje, estavam previstos 13 mm de índice, com média de 5 mm a 7 mm até sexta-feira.