CHUVA PROVOCA ADIAMENTO DE DESFILES

Os desfiles das Escolas de Samba de Poço Fundo foram adiados para esta segunda-feira (3), se o tempo permitir. Caso contrário, as duas agremiações gimirinenses sairão amanhã, mesmo que esteja ocorrendo um dilúvio. É o que afirma a organização do Carnaval 2014, depois do sufoco enfrentando na noite de domingo (2), quando uma inesperada chuva com vento fez com que o som parasse de funcionar totalmente.
O temporal chegou pouco antes do horário marcado para a entrada da primeira escola na passarela, assustando as pessoas que aguardavam na rua e mesmo as que permaneceram em ambientes fechados, como bares e lanchonetes. Os fortes ventos fizeram com que a água entrasse também nestes locais, literalmente empurrando os frequentadores para os setores mais ao fundo. A área do palco, onde acontecia o show da banda Abalou, foi atingida em cheio, e toda a aparelhagem foi danificada. Uma das tendas também teve problemas, pois ficou na rota exata da ventania.
Por isso, a galera teve que se contentar com o som dos carros e das sedes durante o resto da noite. Boa parte do povão ficou abrigada no barracão no centro do evento, porque fortes pancadas de chuva continuavam a cair. Depois quem pôde foi para o Poço Fundo Tênis Clube, curtir o baile de salão.
Hoje, os responsáveis pela sonorização estarão avaliando os estragos e procurando fazer com que tudo volte a funcionar normalmente, para o show de Thainá Cardoso e, se possível, para o desfile.
Segundo os principais sites de meteorologia, a previsão para hoje é de precipitações que variam de 3 a 11 mm. Ontem, era de 10 mm.
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment. I think that you ought to publish more on this subject matter, it might not be a taboo subject but generally folks don’t talk about such subjects. To the next! Kind regards!!
You can tell me in person when you fly down to Hawaii.
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and amusing, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something that too few folks are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I stumbled across this during my hunt for something regarding this.
ジュリアン?ハフ身に淡いミントグリーンのドレスとスカートを通して見ると、ゴングのために候補に兄デレクダンサー彼女とカーペットの上に到着した
Fui a Miami 2 vezes, sempre em Julho é é espetacular. Acho um desperdício ir pra lá e ficar enfurnado o tempo todo nos outlets. Eles são ótimos, não deixe de ir, mas tire 1 ou 2 dias pra aproveitar a praia, os restaurantes… para bater perna por Miami Beach, sem horário.
Après une année 2013 « tramway », on part pour une année 2014 « modes doux »!
I just can’t wait for the new album. Been a fan for a long time and will remain one always. Your music is of the healing nature to every one of us without question. I am so proud of you for all that you have achieved in the past and for sure what surprises you will have for us in the future. Thank you Sarah for your cool, your calm, and your good ways. Sweet.
we came across a cool site that you simply could possibly appreciate. Take a look for those who want
coupon codes amazon free shipping http://markets.smartstocks.com/smartstocks/news/read/32469170
Neue bilde zum One nachfolger.
coupon codes avis car rental http://investor.biospace.com/biospace/news/read/32545490/
I wish to express some thanks to this writer for bailing me out of this trouble. Right after scouting through the online world and obtaining methods that were not pleasant, I assumed my life was over. Existing without the answers to the difficulties you’ve resolved through the short article is a serious case, as well as ones which could have negatively damaged my entire career if I hadn’t discovered your web blog. Your own natural talent and kindness in playing with every part was vital. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I hadn’t discovered such a solution like this. It’s possible to at this point look forward to my future. Thank you very much for this professional and effective guide. I won’t hesitate to refer your web sites to anyone who should receive direction about this situation.
you are really a just right webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible. It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a wonderful job in this subject!
I take pleasure in, result in I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
My buddy suggested I would this way site. He or she have been completely correct. This particular publish genuinely created my personal day time. A person cannt picture merely the amount of period I’d invested with this info! Many thanks!
eii mostra as camisas do MAZEMBE KKKKK parecem ser legais, qria ver mais detalhes, vlw
Et bien moi j’adore le look au naturel, sans chichi, sans artifice !
POR FAVOR LEAN EL ÚLTIMO EPÍGRAFE.
I¡¯ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. Ita??s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
I needed to post you this very small note to give thanks over again over the unique things you¡¯ve featured here. It has been so surprisingly open-handed with you to provide freely exactly what a lot of folks might have offered for sale for an electronic book to generate some dough for their own end, even more so considering that you could possibly have done it in the event you desired. These strategies additionally worked like the easy way to comprehend someone else have the same desire similar to mine to see way more pertaining to this issue. I¡¯m certain there are a lot more pleasurable occasions ahead for people who find out your blog.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!
pizza hut coupon codes august 2016 regents http://wallinside.com/post-56221899-coupon-war-top-11-tips-for-overcoming-store-policies-and-still-saving-a-few-bucks.html
I like looking at and I conceive this website got some genuinely utilitarian stuff on it!
Some genuinely marvelous work on behalf of the owner of this internet site, dead great content.
I have mastered some considerations through your blog post. One other thing I would like to convey is that there are plenty of games available on the market designed in particular for toddler age kids. They include pattern identification, colors, family pets, and shapes. These usually focus on familiarization as an alternative to memorization. This helps to keep little kids occupied without feeling like they are studying. Thanks
I like this post, enjoyed this one thank you for posting.
I intended to draft you one little bit of word to help say thanks yet again considering the awesome principles you have discussed at this time. It has been quite pretty generous of you to provide freely all a lot of folks could have made available as an ebook to help make some dough for themselves, principally seeing that you could possibly have done it in case you decided. The ideas also acted as a good way to comprehend most people have similar keenness just like my personal own to see significantly more with regard to this matter. I am certain there are numerous more fun sessions up front for individuals who read carefully your blog.
Thanks for your write-up. I would also like to comment that the first thing you will need to conduct is find out if you really need credit improvement. To do that you will need to get your hands on a duplicate of your credit score. That should really not be difficult, because government mandates that you are allowed to have one totally free copy of your credit report every year. You just have to consult the right men and women. You can either browse the website owned by the Federal Trade Commission or maybe contact one of the main credit agencies straight.
But wanna input on few general things, The website style is perfect, the content material is very good :D.
I am curious to find out what blog system you happen to be working with? I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest site and I would like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any recommendations?
New to joomla please guide myself i have download joomla from website? What should i perform?.
cheap claritin generic
cheap generic carafate
buy tylenol without a prescription
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most individuals will go along with with your website.
Hello. fantastic job. I did not expect this. This is a great story. Thanks!
It would be great if I can post text and pictures to the blog from my cell (iPhone). Maybe even video??.. Now i’m new at the whole blog thing, therefore it really would need to be free and pretty easy to use… THANKS!.
I’m just looking meant for place to start up a blog page with a friend where we all talk sports in Chicago as well as other things going on countrywide…. just for fun. Any recommendations on sites would be great. Thanks..
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for inexperienced blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
I have been browsing online more than three hours these days, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty value sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the net will likely be a lot more useful than ever before.
Columbia University or college has a fresh creative writing major and the application guidelines, it says that anyone pursuing anything at all in the creative or visual artistry may send a dietary supplement to their app. Creative articles are specifically listed, however , We are unsure what to post… Would they accept a few writing examples in the mail once i electronically send my app or must i include the composing in an attatchment with my personal statement on-line?.
How can you find different blogs on Blogger with keyword or search?
What sites for politics commentary do you recommend myself to read?
How you can apply a wordpress theme downloaded from all other websites?
How reasonable is it to generate money simply by writing articles or blogging for the internet from your own home?
Can you really register a domain name and begin web site through Microsoft Small Business in UAE?.. If it is not possible through Ms small business, please advise me personally the best internet site to create a new website which can operate from UAE..
Is this possible? We are pursuing two Blogspot accounts using my Twitter account. Nevertheless I take a look at my Twitter news feed, I never see updates from either of these Blogspots (and they have been updated). Is there a setting I have to change, or is this not even possible to perform?.
This happens with out my understanding. This prospects me to lose my book marks, settings and it is such a nuisance. How can i stop Chrome from losing my configurations and bookmarks? Thank you..
We are new to blogging. How do I add a sign up function to my site so fresh post goes to their email?.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I want to modify my Blogger/Blogspot background into a picture I want instead of the unpleasant plain types that provide you with… I actually tried looking up on google how you can change it but it only came up with how to replace the background with the old Tumblr… HELP!.
I would like to put together wordpress blog page that would allow people to register to receive news letters and updates? Should i download wordpress to my computer? Will there be any pre-made templates for this type?.
As I look at the main courses meant for both apparently I can consider screen writing and film courses as my general major elective as a English major. While i choose a small which can be innovative writing or film studies, I’m creating a hard time since I want to pursue a career as a screenwriter pertaining to film like a secondary purpose of myself, but wouldn’t Creative Writing assist with that?.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!
I just want to tell you that I’m newbie to blogging and site-building and really loved this page. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You amazingly have tremendous well written articles. Bless you for revealing your website page.
Hi there everyone,.. I actually is looking to buy a new computer to run an Adobe CS4 Suite. Allow just say the Master bedroom. I’m mostly going to be running Premiere, Illustrator and Photoshop. I want a computer that will completely control without any problems whatsoever. Cost is not an issue, I want to do that right… I would like the computer to operate as many applications I need at the same time flawlessly without slowing down or crashing. Any kind of ideas?.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post. Thanks for supplying these details.
I want to have got a top secret blogspot web page, but some people I know have been capable to find my URL via a Google search… is there a way I can prevent this? I avoid want one to be able to genuinely find the URL except if I make it for them… (Please don’t suggest that I in order to another blog site. ).. Thanks a lot!.
How do I know in the event that my sites are being seen simply by others?
I are trying to get my articles released in a paper or magazine. How do I protect my work?.
It can be mostly not possible to see well-aware individuals on this subject, still you come across as like you understand the things that you’re raving about! Regards
I simply have to tell you that I am new to wordpress blogging and thoroughly adored your report. Likely I am probably to store your blog post . You seriously have stunning article blog posts. Get Pleasure From it for discussing with us your favorite internet site information
Tremendously insightful elements you’ll have stated, thank you so much for posting.
Greetings here, just turned out to be mindful of your post through The Big G, and discovered that it’s really helpful. I will value if you decide to maintain such.
https://aromasuperstore.com/
I hit the hay Like The Dead internet site and also read as well as read about all the mattress. Simplify to just what I didn’t desire and also continued off there.
Good morning there, just got receptive to your web page through yahoo, and realized that it’s pretty helpful. I’ll value if you maintain this post.
I merely have to tell you that I am new to wordpress blogging and extremely liked your page. Probably I am most likely to remember your blog post . You seriously have extraordinary article materials. Acknowledge it for telling with us the best url post
Definitely useful resources you’ll have said, warm regards for writing.
It’s actually practically extremely difficult to come across well-informed users on this content, in addition you appear like you comprehend exactly what you’re posting on! Many Thanks
Perform your own self a support as well as get this one if you’re in the market for a brand new mattress. That’s const effective and also excellent quality. You cannot go wrong!
NiceGoodFastidious repliesrespondanswersanswer backresponse in return of this questionquerydifficultyissuematter with solidfirmrealgenuine arguments and describingexplainingtelling everythingallthe whole thing regardingconcerningabouton the topic of that.
Extraordinarily absorbing data you’ll have stated, say thanks a lot for putting up.
Wow thanks for this page i find it hard to realizebeneficialparticulars out there when it comes to this contentthank for the blog post
Hello there, just started to be familiar with your website through Google, and realized that it is pretty informative. I’ll be grateful should you decide keep up this informative article.
I just intend to tell you that I am new to online blogging and clearly valued your report. Probably I am inclined to store your blog post . You really have superb article information. Acknowledge it for giving out with us the best site report
It really is mostly not possible to come across well-qualified individual on this matter, however, you come across as like you be aware of those things you’re preaching about! Thanks
I wished No chemicals, no 5 ins or even additional of froth … repeatedly. Brentwood Finale is actually listed and after that I discovered they produced a TwinXL bedroom in a carton.
It’sIt isIts not my first time to visitgo to seepay a visitpay a quick visit this websiteweb sitesiteweb page, i am visitingbrowsing this websiteweb sitesiteweb page dailly and takegetobtain nicepleasantgoodfastidious datainformationfacts from here everydaydailyevery dayall the time.
Pretty helpful advice that you have mentioned, thank you so much for putting up.
Hey here, just turned out to be receptive to your post through Search engines like google, and have found that it is seriously informative. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to continue on this.
I simply need to advise you that I am new to blogging and very much enjoyed your write-up. Probably I am prone to store your blog post . You indeed have impressive article materials. Admire it for telling with us your very own url article
It truly is near unattainable to find well-qualified parties on this theme, still you seem like you understand whatever you’re covering! Appreciation
Heya here, just turned mindful of your web page through Google, and have found that it’s pretty informational. I’ll appreciate should you persist these.
I really have to reveal to you that I am new to posting and extremely liked your website. Very possible I am going to save your blog post . You absolutely have impressive article material. Acknowledge it for expressing with us all of your website webpage
It’s near impossible to come across well-qualified people on this niche, fortunately you appear like you be aware of what exactly you’re writing on! Appreciate It
Hey I had been wondering anybody could tell me which colleges are the best (anywhere) for innovative writing? I’m not thinking about any colleges in ontario because they dont offer the type of classes I want. I was also wondering if maybe there are institutions specifically for innovative writing? Make sure you help me away, I have to apply in Dec, and I possess no idea where I’m going, I just know that I want to write, because writing is my entire life, and We cant discover myself doing anything else. Thanks a lot..
What classic books should I read to improve my creative writing?
As a Newbie, I am always exploring online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
How do you make a blog or a blog webpage?
I am interested in advertising a new social networking site. I have never wrote a Blog prior to. How should I compose this?. And where will i go to publish a Blog. This is brand new to me and I want to begin rocking.. Thanks..