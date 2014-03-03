CHUVA PROVOCA ADIAMENTO DE DESFILES

Os desfiles das Escolas de Samba de Poço Fundo foram adiados para esta segunda-feira (3), se o tempo permitir. Caso contrário, as duas agremiações gimirinenses sairão amanhã, mesmo que esteja ocorrendo um dilúvio. É o que afirma a organização do Carnaval 2014, depois do sufoco enfrentando na noite de domingo (2), quando uma inesperada chuva com vento fez com que o som parasse de funcionar totalmente.

O temporal chegou pouco antes do horário marcado para a entrada da primeira escola na passarela, assustando as pessoas que aguardavam na rua e mesmo as que permaneceram em ambientes fechados, como bares e lanchonetes. Os fortes ventos fizeram com que a água entrasse também nestes locais, literalmente empurrando os frequentadores para os setores mais ao fundo. A área do palco, onde acontecia o show da banda Abalou, foi atingida em cheio, e toda a aparelhagem foi danificada. Uma das tendas também teve problemas, pois ficou na rota exata da ventania.

Por isso, a galera teve que se contentar com o som dos carros e das sedes durante o resto da noite. Boa parte do povão ficou abrigada no barracão no centro do evento, porque fortes pancadas de chuva continuavam a cair. Depois quem pôde foi para o Poço Fundo Tênis Clube, curtir o baile de salão.

Hoje, os responsáveis pela sonorização estarão avaliando os estragos e procurando fazer com que tudo volte a funcionar normalmente, para o show de Thainá Cardoso e, se possível, para o desfile.

Segundo os principais sites de meteorologia, a previsão para hoje é de precipitações que variam de 3 a 11 mm. Ontem, era de 10 mm.