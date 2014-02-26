CHUVA FORTE SURPREENDE POÇO-FUNDENSES

Uma forte e inesperada chuva de verão pegou o poço-fundense de surpresa na noite desta terça-feira (25). Ventos chegaram a causar alguns estragos, mas não o suficiente para tirar o ânimo de quem esperava pelo retorno das águas desde o início do ano.

Em alguns pontos do município, há relatos de que caiu granizo, mas a informação não foi confirmada. Em outros, foi a enxurrada que chegou a alagar algumas vias, sem causar maiores problemas.

O foco se voltou para a área onde será realizado o Carnaval 2014 em Poço Fundo. Na avenida José Soares Pinho, a forte enxurrada que sempre toma conta das vias novamente se fez presente. Porém, na mesma velocidade com que chegou, ela foi embora, e quando nossa reportagem esteve no local só havia alguns indícios de sua passagem.

Uma barraca que ainda estava vazia foi ao chão, e alguns enfeites foram levados pelo vento. A maioria das alegorias foi recuperada pelo Diretor de Cultura David Rodrigues, que com o Secretário de Desenvolvimento Humano, Zetinho Pereira, também deixou a lona da tenda que caiu preparada para ser novamente erguida. O palco principal e a grande tenda para proteção da chuva passaram no teste, pois aguentaram firme o vento e a tormenta.

Na zona rural, parte de uma árvore caiu sobre a pista de rolamento da estrada da Ponte Azul, já nas proximidades da ponte de acesso à área dos bairros Morais, Luzias e Gonçalves. Motociclistas afastaram alguns galhos, o suficiente para a passagem de um carro de cada vez, deixando a remoção para a quarta-feira (26).

Na rodovia MG 179, um carro rodou na pista, provavelmente por conta de uma aquaplanagem. O incidente aconteceu nas proximidades da curva do “rebenta rabicho”. Felizmente, ninguém se feriu e o veículo teve danos aparentes apenas em um dos pneus.

No bairro Mãe Rainha e parte da Saída da Água Limpa, o problema é a falta de energia elétrica, algo raro de acontecer por lá. Ainda não se sabe onde ocorreu o defeito, mas essa investigação, pelo visto, só será feita quando amanhecer.

Vem mais

A chuva desta terça-feira não era esperada, já que as previsões da meteorologia apontavam para um volume pequeno (5 mm). No entanto, para o Carnaval, o alerta é para rápidas precipitações, que podem ultrapassar os 10 mm nos últimos dias. Embora com previsões baseadas em modelos numéricos, que podem mudar a qualquer momento, a tendência é de que as conhecidas “chuvas das goiabas”, como são conhecidas as “águas de março” por aqui, comecem a cair na quarta-feira de cinzas, com índice que chega a assustar: 63 mm.