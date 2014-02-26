CHUVA FORTE SURPREENDE POÇO-FUNDENSES

Uma forte e inesperada chuva de verão pegou o poço-fundense de surpresa na noite desta terça-feira (25). Ventos chegaram a causar alguns estragos, mas não o suficiente para tirar o ânimo de quem esperava pelo retorno das águas desde o início do ano.
Em alguns pontos do município, há relatos de que caiu granizo, mas a informação não foi confirmada. Em outros, foi a enxurrada que chegou a alagar algumas vias, sem causar maiores problemas.
O foco se voltou para a área onde será realizado o Carnaval 2014 em Poço Fundo. Na avenida José Soares Pinho, a forte enxurrada que sempre toma conta das vias novamente se fez presente. Porém, na mesma velocidade com que chegou, ela foi embora, e quando nossa reportagem esteve no local só havia alguns indícios de sua passagem.
Uma barraca que ainda estava vazia foi ao chão, e alguns enfeites foram levados pelo vento. A maioria das alegorias foi recuperada pelo Diretor de Cultura David Rodrigues, que com o Secretário de Desenvolvimento Humano, Zetinho Pereira, também deixou a lona da tenda que caiu preparada para ser novamente erguida. O palco principal e a grande tenda para proteção da chuva passaram no teste, pois aguentaram firme o vento e a tormenta.
Na zona rural, parte de uma árvore caiu sobre a pista de rolamento da estrada da Ponte Azul, já nas proximidades da ponte de acesso à área dos bairros Morais, Luzias e Gonçalves. Motociclistas afastaram alguns galhos, o suficiente para a passagem de um carro de cada vez, deixando a remoção para a quarta-feira (26).
Na rodovia MG 179, um carro rodou na pista, provavelmente por conta de uma aquaplanagem. O incidente aconteceu nas proximidades da curva do “rebenta rabicho”. Felizmente, ninguém se feriu e o veículo teve danos aparentes apenas em um dos pneus.
No bairro Mãe Rainha e parte da Saída da Água Limpa, o problema é a falta de energia elétrica, algo raro de acontecer por lá. Ainda não se sabe onde ocorreu o defeito, mas essa investigação, pelo visto, só será feita quando amanhecer.
Vem mais
A chuva desta terça-feira não era esperada, já que as previsões da meteorologia apontavam para um volume pequeno (5 mm). No entanto, para o Carnaval, o alerta é para rápidas precipitações, que podem ultrapassar os 10 mm nos últimos dias. Embora com previsões baseadas em modelos numéricos, que podem mudar a qualquer momento, a tendência é de que as conhecidas “chuvas das goiabas”, como são conhecidas as “águas de março” por aqui, comecem a cair na quarta-feira de cinzas, com índice que chega a assustar: 63 mm.
Yeah, Chery, I’m sorry we couldn’t do it together. Although they made so much money there, your presence wouldn’t have made a dent. The funny thing about the conference is that it wasn’t so much the bits and pieces of information I gleaned from the speeches. It was the feeling of confidence, direction, and purpose I emerged with. Well, maybe we can do one another time – still thinking about Send Out Cards in the Spring.
belk coupon codes and discounts http://www.frankfortonline.com/story/78708/the-secret-of-coupon-codes-that-no-one-is-discussing.html
I really wanted to write a small word so as to thank you for all the remarkable recommendations you are giving on this website. My prolonged internet research has now been compensated with professional knowledge to exchange with my two friends. I would admit that most of us website visitors are extremely fortunate to exist in a fantastic place with very many lovely individuals with valuable guidelines. I feel rather lucky to have discovered your entire web site and look forward to really more thrilling times reading here. Thanks a lot once again for a lot of things.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
You have got one of the best sites
This looks delicious! I agree with Alison, this looks like the perfect NYE cocktail. Thanks Whit!
Inspirational. Austin scene, very cool.
obviously like your web site however you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I will certainly come again again.
I like this web site very much, Its a real nice spot to read and incur info . “I’d better get off the phone now, I’ve already told you more than I heard myself.” by Loretta Lockhorn.
I have observed that over the course of constructing a relationship with real estate homeowners, you’ll be able to come to understand that, in most real estate contract, a payment is paid. Eventually, FSBO sellers don’t “save” the commission payment. Rather, they try to earn the commission through doing the agent’s occupation. In doing so, they spend their money as well as time to perform, as best they’re able to, the jobs of an adviser. Those jobs include uncovering the home by means of marketing, delivering the home to all buyers, creating a sense of buyer urgency in order to induce an offer, preparing home inspections, dealing with qualification inspections with the mortgage lender, supervising maintenance tasks, and facilitating the closing.
Ah well maybe we can make it up next week. I didnt get to a computer until after 4.30pm so nothing I could do. Aussie definitely broke the range to the downside. Wish I was here to short it but something else will crop up next week. I have been taking some shots into futures also. Not as familiar with that market.
Calibre de Cartier replica acciaio http://www.moreorologi.com/
cartierbraceletlove I made two very long comments explaining each fallacy point-by-point, commiserating with her for having such a horribly bad doctor, and making it very clear that Feminism Doesn’t Work That Way.
imitation van cleef and arpels prix collier http://www.bijouxclassique.net/
cartierbraceletlove kêdê as estrelas negativas?? oi?
bracelet love imitation http://www.bestleve.com/fr/bonne-qualit%C3%A9-bracelet-or-jaune-love-cartier-replique-b6035516-p-180.html
just beneath, are quite a few totally not connected websites to ours, even so, they may be surely really worth going over
20% belk coupon codes and discounts http://issuu.com/productivegloss42/docs/14693062995793d5bb4e170
They should turn into vampires instead of dying. Also there’s a Maffia game just like this.
replica tag heuer men watches http://www.watchheuer.ru/
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch! “He who walks in another’s tracks leaves no footprints.” by Joan Brannon.
I just could not depart your website prior to suggesting that I really loved the usual information an individual supply for your visitors? Is gonna be again frequently in order to check up on new posts.
I have observed that in old digital cameras, exceptional devices help to focus automatically. These sensors with some digital cameras change in contrast, while others work with a beam with infra-red (IR) light, especially in low light. Higher specification cameras from time to time use a combination of both methods and could have Face Priority AF where the digicam can ‘See’ any face and focus only in that. Thank you for sharing your ideas on this blog.
You have noted very interesting details! ps decent site.
I will immediately grasp your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognise in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Hello very cool blog!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally…I am satisfied to seek out so many useful info right here in the publish, we’d like work out extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing.
Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity on your publish is simply excellent and i can suppose you are knowledgeable in this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to clutch your feed to keep updated with imminent post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
Some truly interesting details you have written.Aided me a lot, just what I was looking for :D.
Thanks for this glorious article. One other thing is that the majority of digital cameras arrive equipped with a new zoom lens that enables more or less of that scene to generally be included by ‘zooming’ in and out. These kind of changes in concentration length are usually reflected inside the viewfinder and on large display screen at the back of your camera.
I’ve recently started a site, the info you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I don’t usually comment but I gotta tell appreciate it for the post on this great one :D.
Very great visual appeal on this website, I’d value it 10.
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include approximately all significant infos. I would like to see more posts like this.
I need to know how to view my posts or comments upon other individuals blogs. Can there be anywhere I can go to get a list of all my articles?.. Any help appreciated..
How can i migrate from Joomla to WordPress together with all my posts?
Very good written information. It will be helpful to everyone who usess it, including me. Keep doing what you are doing – looking forward to more posts.
And so i created a supplementary blog off my 1st one, but I right now want my secondary blog to be my own or my main blog page. So that as soon and I sign on the newer blog page I made would be my default blog page. If that makes any feeling… Is there a way to do this?.
How do I go about eliminating articles that breach copyright?
How do you delete media files with apostrophes from Joomla?
I’m intending to start website where people can post projects and purchase projects. Do you think it is a good option?
I have a lot of saved as a favorite websites a part of Blogspot that I check daily for updates, but it is really annoying to click through a list. If I make an account will there be some sort of feature where I can find new posts on the websites? (Sort of like Subscribers on Xanga)?.
If I create a blog, at blogspot. How many people could be my supporters? Is there any limit of followers to get a particular blog page?.
z7jUDA that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
“I think you have noted some very interesting points , regards for the post.”
my blog page is a hyperlink on my web homepage and I would really prefer it to show the articles from the blog page? Any suggestions?
I’m trying to launch a small blog, primarily to keep a few short stories I’ve written and get feedback, but also for several other blog-type actions. This refuses to do myself any good easily can’t obtain my words and phrases where people can read all of them… Blogspot is preferred, but anything allowing advertising would be fine. I would want to monetise eventually, and wordpress seems to decrease that, because I understand their particular terms of use..
What is the best way to start a pictures website?
I had two computers both connected to an invisible router. Yesterday I linked a third pc to the network and, even though the connection experiences for this brand-new computer, among the original computer systems now says “Limited or any connectivity” and cannot connect to the Internet. Is it feasible that the new computer can be using up a lot of bandwidth and it is therefore avoiding the additional computer from accessing the Internet?.
Buy Cipro Xr Online Canada Pharmacy24 [url=http://buytamoxifencitrat.com]is nolvafien the same as nolvadex[/url] Cialis Acquisto Online Sicuro Wirkung Viagra Animation Propecia Without Prescription Order Will Keflex Treat Gonorreah [url=http://shopfastbestmedshop.com]levitra for sale online[/url] Propecia Front Hairline Kamagra 50 Mg Oral Jelly Stendra Cost Viagra 50 O 100 Viagra Ohne Rezept Apotheke Kaufen [url=http://buytadalafil20mgprice.com]cialis buy online[/url] Colchones Propecia Cialis Farmacia Italia [url=http://ysluk.com]cialis[/url] Levitra Impuissance Best India Viagra And Price Amoxicillin Long Term Use For Kidneys Viagra Edad Avanzada [url=http://kamxl.com]kamagra 100mg reputable site[/url] Amoxicillin 875 Mg Liquid Propecia Male Breast Cancer
I would like to protect a few of the original composing on my website & was questioning how to do this…. a)Can I place the Copyright mention on it with no revealing my real name?. b)How should i have proof that it is my original function? How about saving the composing in MASTER OF SCIENCE Word?. c)Is there any point in copyrighting the articles/website?.
could somebody explain to me exactly how I might make money running a blog?
How do I copy my WordPress blog onto my computer and so i can locally edit and try out extensions before posting?
My partner and I are having a Joomla website for a certain project. We are using independent computer and separate website hosts (localhosts). My partner made changes towards the graphical style and database structure therefore i have copied the web directories (folders) to my pc. In doing such, I possess encountered this error message “Database Error: Unable to connect to the database: Could not connect with MySQL”. Make sure you help. Thanks: )).
How do I edit a wordpress web page to display the particular posts, so minus the menubars?
I’m going to start a serious blog that will eventually keep a great deal of articles. I have always been a graphic designer, and my husband will my web programming, which means this is for reals (haha, yes I just said that). That being said, I’ve currently started collecting my content material and composing entries, yet just how much content material should a whole blog have when you “unveil” it to the globe (ideally)?.. Thanks: ).
How can i get pc to turn away automatically after a period of lack of exercise?
We want to begin a celebrity blog, like Perez Hilton. Yet how do all of us create a blog page, with a couple writing? Also how do all of us get celeb gossip? You want to know all of the steps to get this blog well-known in the world and the way to start this..
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn. That is an extremely well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Levitra 20 Mg Bayer [url=http://ednorxmed.com]viagra[/url] Venta De Cialis Por Internet Rosacea Amoxicillin [url=http://fastbestmedrxshop.com]accutane 20mg bestellen rezeptfrei[/url] Le Prix Du Kamagra Cialis 10 Stress [url=http://rxmega.com]levitra on line[/url] Acticin Want To Buy Medication No Physician Approval Amoxicillin For Vaginal Infection Propecia Tabla Preis Viagra Online [url=http://shopfastbestmed.com]india online pharmacy isotretinoin[/url] Real Viagra For Sale Online 178 On Line Fedex Shipping Provera Clomid Causes Fausse Couche Verapamil 240mg Without Prescription [url=http://compralevitraspain.com]para comprar levitra se necesita receta[/url] Who Discovered Amoxicillin Viagra Gocce Per Donne
I blog quite often and I truly appreciate your information. This article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to take a note of your blog and keep checking for new details about once a week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
I discovered that WordPress charges a fee so that you can make changes to your blog and blogspot doesn’t.. But does wordpress have various other advantage more than google’s blogspot that Now i am missing?.
I understand nothing regarding blogging, Its just that my buddy tells me to use wordpress but I would like to start my blog off-line to save money. So , am i able to use ez generator since an offline blogger when using wordpress on it?.
I have a level in psychology, which I have found to be useless. And I have always been planning on going back to college and getting a Masters in Creative Composing, because I enjoy writing and would love to find out more techniques to make myself a better writer. I am concerned, however , that this degree will not open up many doors when it comes to the job market (just since my mindset degree is unsucssesful to do). Any thoughts? Thank you..
Amoxicillin Highs [url=http://rxmdrx.com]levitra 40mg bulk prices[/url] Generiques Medicament Cialis Viagra Effetti Benefici Levitra Generico 20 Mg Prezzo [url=http://call4ph.com]viagra[/url] Cialis Originale Al Prezzo Piu Basso Strattera Online Who Often Can You Take Cephalexin [url=http://cheap-x.com]viagra[/url] Propecia Causa Impotencia Priligy Peru Farmacias Comprar Kamagra En Madrid Can You Get High Off Cephalexin Lowest Price Viagra 100 Mg [url=http://viagrafordailyuseusa.com]viagra[/url] Acquistare Kamagra Belgio Cheap Xenical 120 Mg [url=http://bx1g.com]viagra[/url] Venta Cialis Espana China Syntroid Tamoxifen
I simply want to tell you that I am just beginner to blogging and site-building and absolutely liked your web page. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your website . You absolutely come with wonderful articles. Kudos for revealing your web-site.
I just bought a new pc and want the same settings I have on my other computer. How do I go about doing this? The one thing I want to modify in chrome on my new computer is when I type a website in the address bar I would like it to demonstrate my history instead of my bookmarks. I changed it before but I cannot remember the things i did..
Right here is the right site for anyone who wants to understand this topic. You know so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a subject that’s been discussed for ages. Wonderful stuff, just excellent!
Just how would I go about making a new blog page that can become successful in under a calendar year. I have a lots of ideas of different things I can include, and so i don’t know that content will be an issue. Exactly what are good ways to advertise a new blog and is it better to leap around based on a topics or stick to one particular? What otherwise can I do to make this successful??.
Robaxin No Prescription Cialis Con Cerveza [url=http://call4ph.com]viagra[/url] Compra Viagra Por Internet Cheap Synthroid Online No Prescription Comprar Cialis En Andalucia Cialis Super Active Avis [url=http://24drugs.net]priligy dosage[/url] Online Pharmacy India Tamoxifen 20 Mg Comment Puis [url=http://norco5.com]wheretobuylevitrapills[/url] Kamagra Oral Jelly And Alcohol Where Can I Purchase Prandin In Europe Nebenwirkungen Viagra Woman [url=http://dnkacne.com]viagra prescription[/url] Sildenafil Et De Dapoxetine En Inde Viagra Online Pharmacy India Viagra Shipped To Philippines How To Buy Diclofenac Gel Buy Synthroid Generic [url=http://shopfastbestmed.com]buy accutane 5 mg online usa[/url] Order Avanafil
What are the very best websites and blogs focused on reading and literature?
There really is it just a little difficult to find computer parts without having to buy whole computers and tearing them apart myself.. I want to start my own business using the pc parts, yet where can I get the pc parts (the small parts)? I have tried my regional recycle center and no achievement.. I’m within the verge of contacting a recognised computer craftsperson and cosigning to their business… Anyone with ideas or advice?.
I merely have to inform you that I am new to online blogging and incredibly loved your write-up. Likely I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You really have stunning article content. Appreciate it for share-out with us your own web write-up
Comfy, and also budget-friendly for someone that needs to have a matress in between organization and also soft many thanks !! I am going to purchase off brentwood again!
It is actually practically unthinkable to see well-qualified parties on this subject, regrettably you come across as like you understand what you’re indicating! Thanks
Absolute insightful details you’ll have remarked, thanks a lot for writing.
Good morning here, just turned aware of your website through The Big G, and found that it’s really informative. I’ll like in the event you keep up this idea.
Hiya here, just started to be receptive to your blog through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it is seriously informative. I will take pleasure in should you persist such.
Very insightful resources you have mentioned, thanks so much for submitting.
It’s actually nearly not possible to encounter well-qualified individuals on this niche, nonetheless you appear like you are familiar with the things you’re talking about! Thanks A Lot
I merely need to reveal to you that I am new to blogging and clearly loved your review. Very likely I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You seriously have superb article information. Appreciate it for expressing with us your very own site webpage
Genuinely insightful information that you have stated, thanks so much for publishing.
I amI’m curious to find out what blog systemplatform you have beenyou happen to beyou areyou’re working withutilizingusing? I’m experiencinghaving some minorsmall security problemsissues with my latest sitewebsiteblog and I wouldI’d like to find something more saferisk-freesafeguardedsecure. Do you have any solutionssuggestionsrecommendations?
I simply desire to notify you that I am new to wordpress blogging and thoroughly admired your site. Very likely I am probably to save your blog post . You absolutely have stunning article information. Acknowledge it for telling with us all of your domain document
You’ll find it nearly unattainable to find well-aware americans on this subject, although you appear like you understand which you’re revealing! Regards
Greetings there, just turned aware of your article through Search engine, and discovered that it is seriously educational. I’ll like if you decide to maintain this post.
It’s awesomeremarkableamazing to visitgo to seepay a visitpay a quick visit this websiteweb sitesiteweb page and reading the views of all friendsmatescolleagues regardingconcerningabouton the topic of this articlepostpiece of writingparagraph, while I am also keeneagerzealous of getting experienceknowledgefamiliarityknow-how.
Hullo there, just turned out to be conscious of your writings through yahoo, and found that it’s quite informational. I will appreciate should you decide maintain these.
I merely want to share it with you that I am new to wordpress blogging and undeniably cherished your report. Very possible I am inclined to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have amazing article information. Be Thankful For it for expressing with us all of your domain report