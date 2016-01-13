CHUVA E TRANSTORNOS ATÉ O FIM DE JANEIRO

O fenômeno El Niño realmente promoveu uma mudança radical no clima. Ao contrário do que ocorreu no ano passado, que começou com estiagem e muito calor, 2016 inicia com chuva, muita chuva. A previsão é de que até o final de janeiro as precipitações continuem, em maior ou menor grau.

O problema é que, junto com essa boa noticia (afinal, todo mundo queria água) vem também as más para moradores de alguns pontos da cidade, que poderiam ter sido alvo de intervenções enquanto a seca estava vigente, ou que receberam obras feitas de forma equivocada e sem o devido estudo. Os primeiros voltaram a sofrer com as inundações, e os outros passaram a compor o grupo dos que encaram alagamentos, sem antes terem passado por isso.

Exemplo é a área inicial da avenida vereador Antônio Batista de Carvalho, no bairro Mãe Rainha, onde uma passagem elevada construida sem o devido estudo transforma a área em um piscinão cheio de barro, sem falar no grande volume de água suja com terra vermelha que desce de terrenos acima e literalmente brotam nas calçadas. Pedidos para que a Prefeitura pelo menos abra uma saída para o grande volume de enxurradas sequer recebem resposta. Outro local, claro, é a avenida Prefeito José Soares Pinho e adjacências, sempre marcadas pelos alagamentos e que tinham tudo para ter o problema solucionado no ano passado, mas… por enquanto, como em tantas administrações passadas, só ficaram as promessas.

Resta esperar, mais uma vez, pelo fim das tormentas, e torcer para que junto com isso venha um pouco de consciência por parte das autoridades e, assim, a população só tenha o que comemorar quando a chuva chegar novamente.