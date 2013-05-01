CHUVA E FALHA NO TRANSPORTE PREJUDICA FREQUÊNCIA DE ALUNOS

Quem fez uma visita às salas de aula da Escola Estadual São Marcos, na manhã desta terça-feira (5), encontrou apenas cerca de 50% dos alunos em atividade. A outra metade, composta em sua maioria por moradores da zona rural, simplesmente não compareceu aos estudos. Os motivos apontados seriam a chuva intermitente que caiu sobre o município durante a última madrugada e, principalmente, o fato de que alguns motoristas terceirizados não teriam cumprido com a sua obrigação de fazer o transporte.

Bairros como Cavaco, Barra Grande, Gonçalves, Lambari e Quebra Machado, dentre outros, foram os que apresentaram maior índice de faltosos por conta do problema. Em alguns casos, os alunos não conseguiram chegar ao ponto de embarque. Em muitos outros, no entanto, pais e estudantes ficaram esperando, mas os carros não apareceram. Foram várias as ligações para as escolas, explicando o problema e reclamando dos motoristas.

Tentamos falar com a secretária de Educação e responsável pelo transporte terceirizado, Adriana Gonçalves, mas, bem como vários representantes de escolas estaduais e municipais de Poço Fundo, ela estava em Varginha. O secretário de Obras, José Marcos Magalhães, era quem estava investigando o caso, tentando identificar os condutores que deixaram de fazer o seu trabalho. Ele antecipou que não há motivo para falhas, pois as estradas não têm oferecido riscos nem dificuldades para os veículos.

Nas outras duas escolas estaduais do município, a informação é de que também ocorreram faltas por conta do tempo e do transporte, mas não com o número expressivo da São Marcos.

Vale lembrar que acabamos de entrar no último bimestre do ano letivo, quando se inicia o fechamento dos estudos e as definições para o ano seguinte. Porém, começa definitivamente também o período chuvoso e se, por conta disso, houverem faltas em dias importantes (como de provas) tanto os alunos como os professores saem prejudicados.

