CHUVA E ACIDENTES MARCAM DOMINGO DE CARNAVAL

Chuva, vento forte, princípio de inundação e acidentes. Estes foram os destaques deste domingo (15) na área de Poço Fundo e de Machado.
No final da tarde, um temporal assustou quem estava não só nas dependências do Circuito do Carnaval como em outras áreas da cidade. Uma forte ventania provocou destelhamentos, arrancou totalmente o teto de um rancho e causou um princípio de alagamento na avenida José Soares Pinho. Mesmo assim, os foliões não desanimaram, se protegeram como puderam nas grandes tendas armadas no ambiente da festa e a cada diminuída da tormenta, tratavam de aproveitar o agito.
Na rodovia MG 179, o SAMU teve que trabalhar em dois acidentes . O primeiro deles, um capotamento, aconteceu nas proximidades de Machado. Uma mulher sofreu fratura no fêmur., e os outros ocupantes do carro apenas escoriações O segundo se deu cerca de meia hora depois. Um casal ficou levemente ferido depois que o carro em que eles estavam saiu da pista e foi parar no meio do mato, nas proximidades do Clube dos Veteranos.
Detalhes sobre todos estes acontecimentos em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
half-dozen Uncomplicated Approaches intended for CNAs & Nurses to be effective together
gucci bag a lot of are ranting involving
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for! “Water is the most neglected nutrient in your diet but one of the most vital.” by Kelly Barton.
La,classe quand même! Kiffez bien je vous embrasse, mais vous êtes sûrs d’avoir assez de coussins?
Howdy, I believe your blog could possibly be having internet browser compatibility issues.
In 1974 I began experiencing EXTREME symptoms of HYPERTHYROIDISM. I was hungry all the time and continued to eat non-stop, nervous, talkative, had bulging eyes, and a HUGE goiter. I wasn’t aware of what was happening to me until my Mother, an R.N.,, recognized the goiter and suggested I see an endocrinologist. I went to the famed Lahey Clinic in Boston and was asked to participate in a study and training example for future physicians but I refused. A subtotal thyroidectomy was performed and seen as successful. But a short time later, the results of a follow-up blood test proved the remaining gland continued to produce an extraordinary amount of thyroxin. My mother took me to an endocrinologist at Mass General Hospital. The endocrinologist gave me a radioactive isotope which seemed to do the trick. A few years after, I’d moved to New York and noticed I was having difficulty picking my head up off the pillow every morning and I’d gained 20 pounds! The doctor I saw told me, basically, I had been “over-medicated”, referring to the combination of the surgery and the radioactive drink. So, since 1982, I have been on levothyroxine every single day. My hair is thin around the temples and forehead which worries me but I continue to massage my scalp, use healthy hair products, and take biotin supplements. I JUST learned that eating soy products is NOT recommended for someone with HYPOTHYROIDISM. Not sure I understand why. So, I’ve experienced BOTH sides of this issue. I do suffer from depression but work on taking myself to the other side of it by reading positive material and treating my self to positive experiences when I can.
Bravo, what phrase…, a brilliant idea
roinemi
Aw, this was a very nice post. In thought I want to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and precise effort to make an excellent article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and by no means appear to get something done.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
christian louboutin outlet real tory burch flats outlet
I’m a pig myself, playing in the nastiness of my own doing. God hear me, forgive me of my past crap and make me choose wisely from now on. We all have a part to play in this scenario, we are wrong. Threesomes sounds good? Prostitution is it legal? “Just a friend! ” do we say that? Secrets, ain’t we got some? Fix ourselves and the friend we secretly depend on as well.
belk coupon codes and discounts december2015 https://www.kiwibox.com/entertaini158/blog/entry/136909935/archive-news-video-for-friday-05-dec-2014/
I just want to mention I am just newbie to blogs and truly savored this web blog. Very likely I’m going to bookmark your blog . You certainly have fantastic articles and reviews. Thanks a bunch for revealing your web page.
You’ll find it nearly impossible to come across well-updated women and men on this theme, in addition you look like you know what exactly you’re talking about! Appreciate It
Remarkably beneficial specifics that you have stated, thank you for setting up.
Greetings there, just turned aware of your wordpress bog through yahoo, and have found that it’s seriously helpful. I will take pleasure in if you persist this idea.
https://aromasuperstore.com/
When I acquired it this resided in a huge package plus all the air was sucked out from the package the mattress was in.
I just desire to notify you that I am new to posting and certainly valued your report. Very possible I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You truly have excellent article material. Be Thankful For it for expressing with us your favorite internet information
It really is practically unattainable to see well-educated men or women on this area, still, you appear like you realize the things you’re raving about! Thanks
It can be mostly extremely difficult to find well-advised individual on this area, regrettably you look like you comprehend what you’re posting on! Regards
Absolute helpful data you’ll have mentioned, thanks a lot for submitting.
I seem like this did certainly not require to lengthy to increase up. It is actually a really comfortable bed and mu child completely adores this.
I just have to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and clearly liked your website. Likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have memorable article blog posts. Acknowledge it for giving out with us your favorite web document
Good day here, just got alert to your blog through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it is seriously good. I will truly appreciate should you maintain such.
HiWhat’s upHi thereHello to all, how is everythingallthe whole thing, I think every one is getting more from this websiteweb sitesiteweb page, and your views are nicepleasantgoodfastidious fordesigned forin favor ofin support of new userspeopleviewersvisitors.
Wow thanks for this site i find it hard to come up withexcellentdetails out there when it comes to this topicappreciate for the blog post
It certainly is practically close to impossible to come across well-aware readers on this issue, still, you look like you fully understand what you’re writing on! Many Thanks
Greetings here, just turned alert to your writings through Bing, and have found that it’s seriously informational. I’ll be grateful should you keep up this.
Why userspeopleviewersvisitors still usemake use of to read news papers when in this technological worldglobe everythingallthe whole thing is availableaccessibleexistingpresented on netweb?
Quite helpful highlights you’ll have said, thanks a lot for posting.
He formerly possessed a futon to use for being in the band space for someone resting or even group resting when possessing pals over, yet this functions far better.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearlydefinitelyobviously know what youre talking about, why wastethrow away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blogsiteweblog when you could be giving us something enlighteninginformative to read?
You’ll find it mostly unattainable to see well-updated visitors on this theme, and yet you seem like you are familiar with whatever you’re preaching about! Many Thanks
Hullo here, just turned out to be aware of your wordpress bog through Search engines like google, and realized that it’s very educational. I’ll appreciate should you decide maintain this.
I merely desire to inform you that I am new to putting up a blog and pretty much enjoyed your review. Likely I am prone to remember your blog post . You definitely have fantastic article information. Acknowledge it for share-out with us your very own site webpage