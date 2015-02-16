CHUVA E ACIDENTES MARCAM DOMINGO DE CARNAVAL

Chuva, vento forte, princípio de inundação e acidentes. Estes foram os destaques deste domingo (15) na área de Poço Fundo e de Machado.

No final da tarde, um temporal assustou quem estava não só nas dependências do Circuito do Carnaval como em outras áreas da cidade. Uma forte ventania provocou destelhamentos, arrancou totalmente o teto de um rancho e causou um princípio de alagamento na avenida José Soares Pinho. Mesmo assim, os foliões não desanimaram, se protegeram como puderam nas grandes tendas armadas no ambiente da festa e a cada diminuída da tormenta, tratavam de aproveitar o agito.

Na rodovia MG 179, o SAMU teve que trabalhar em dois acidentes . O primeiro deles, um capotamento, aconteceu nas proximidades de Machado. Uma mulher sofreu fratura no fêmur., e os outros ocupantes do carro apenas escoriações O segundo se deu cerca de meia hora depois. Um casal ficou levemente ferido depois que o carro em que eles estavam saiu da pista e foi parar no meio do mato, nas proximidades do Clube dos Veteranos.

Detalhes sobre todos estes acontecimentos em nossa próxima edição do JPF.