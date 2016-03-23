CHUVA DE EMOÇÃO

by admin

A chuva estava forte, o vento também, e raios chegavam a assustar pela potência e proximidade, mas para quem tem fé (e um bom guarda-chuva), nada disso é empecílho. Corajosos fiéis realizaram, na noite desta quarta-feira (23), mesmo com tempo adverso, as procissões de Nossa Senhora das Dores e do Senhor dos Passos até a Igreja Matriz de São Francisco, para a sempre especial Cerimônia do Encontro. As tradicionais atividades diante do templo tiveram que ser transferidas para o interior, mas o poder da mensagem sempre repassada na pregação e a beleza do momento n]ao mudaram em nada.

