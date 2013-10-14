CHUVA CHEGANDO… ESTÁ PREPARADO?

Novamente, a meteorologia anuncia chuvas fortes para os próximos dias em Poço Fundo e região. Eis aí a oportunidade das autoridades ficarem de olho nos pontos críticos, como os bairros Mãe Rainha, São José (Canto), São Benedito (especialmente perto do Córrego do Veadinho) e parte do Centro da cidade. O ideal seria que quem vive nestes setores pudesse se mudar para locais mais seguros, deixando a natureza seguir o seu curso ao invés de desafiá-la, mas como esta não é uma alternativa viável para o momento resta se preparar para evitar o pior em caso de acidentes. Mesmo que a Prefeitura realize grandes obras, com o objetivo de evitar maiores dissabores, é também do cidadão a responsabilidade de colaborar para que seja registrado o mínimo possível de problemas.

Por isso, antes do registro dos problemas, optamos por apresentar algumas dicas para sua autoproteção neste período:

Antes das chuvas

Conserte calhas e troque telhas quebradas, reforce a fixação renovando pregos e madeiras, e promova melhor isolamento da rede elétrica.

Não acumule lixo nem entulhos nas ruas. Com a chuva, tudo isso vai parar nos bueiros, obstruindo a passagem das águas.

Verifique as condições de segurança de sua casa: atenção para trincas e rachaduras.

Durante a tormenta

Se o nível da água estiver subindo, vá com sua família para um lugar seguro. Se estiver ao ar livre, procure um abrigo longe de árvores, pois elas atraem raios e seus galhos podem cair. Atenção redobrada se você mora logo abaixo de barrancos ou encostas que podem desmoronar. Ao menor sinal de risco, procure outro lugar para ficar até que passe a chuva e o perigo.

No trânsito

Procurar um local alto e esperar o nível da água baixar;

Não parar o carro próximo a árvores ou postes. Há risco da planta não resistir ao vento e cair sobre a carro, e os fios dos postes podem arrebentar, provocando choques.

Não andar ao lado de caminhões e ônibus em áreas inundadas. A marola provocada por eles pode inundar o carro.

Ao atravessar poças, manter aceleração contínua, em primeira.

Diminuir a velocidade e procurar aumentar a distância do veículo da frente. Pista costuma ficar lisa demais quando está molhada, e pode não haver tempo de frear antes de bater em alguma traseira.

Facilite sempre a passagem de veículos de socorro.

Cuidado com as poças d’água. Elas podem ocultar buracos.

Depois da chuva

Cuidado com a água que for beber. Veja se não foi contaminada pela inundação, o que traz sérios riscos a sua saúde.

Não use equipamentos elétricos que tenham sido molhados, e nem que estejam secos, mas em locais inundados, pois há risco de choque elétrico e curto-circuito.

Cuide-se, pois mesmo que ocorram prejuízos, que a sujeira tome conta de sua rua ou a água invada sua casa, os danos serão apenas materiais, e isso pode ser contornado. Sua saúde e sua vida, no entanto, são muito mais valiosos que qualquer objeto, eletrodoméstico, carro ou casa.

