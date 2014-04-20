CENAS DE FÉ E BELEZA

A Semana Santa em Poço Fundo, como sempre, foi marcada por momentos de devoção, emoção e rara beleza. Nas celebrações, no grande teatro da Paixão e nas mensagens repassadas pelos sacerdotes e jovens, relacionados ao tema da Campanha da Fraternidade deste ano (o trabalho escravo), o fiéis tiveram a oportunidade de vivenciar com intensidade esta grande comemoração da Igreja Católica.

Abaixo, um resumo em imagens do que foram estes dias, e no JPF, mais detalhes.