CASSADO PELA JUSTIÇA, VEREADOR SE DESPEDE DA CÂMARA DE CARVALHÓPOLIS

Com direitos politicos suspensos por cinco anos, decisão de última instância, Luis Carlos se despede da Câmara de Carvalhópolis e agora só aguarda a posse de seu suplente

Numa reunião tranquila, até mesmo contrariando algumas expectativas, o vereador Luiz Carlos da Costa, de Carvalhópolis, se despediu dos colegas da Câmara do município, no noite de ontem (segunda, 20). Luiz teve os direitos políticos cassados pela Justiça de Machado, e o caso já foi transitado em julgado em 3ª instância.

Antes da sessão onde seria lido o ofício em que o Juizado ordena que a Casa Legislativa promova a substituição, o edil falou com a reportagem da Gazeta, e garantiu que não irá recorrer da decisão, embora acredite que tenha “caído em uma arapulca” dos vereadores da Situação, algo que foi negado pela bancada citada. Na plenária, ainda disse que não promoveu nenhum roubo ou desvio, e isso está devidamente reconhecido na sentença, que o condenou apena por conta de um erro administrativo (cometido quando ele era do Controle Interno da Prefeitura, durante mandato do seu falecido tio, o ex-prefeito José Irineu).

Enquanto ele discursava, alguns fogos chegaram a ser soltos do lado de fora. Luiz afirmou que já esperava por manifestações do gênero em sua entrevista.

A decisão da Mesa Diretora sobre a situação do jovem político será tomada em uma reunião realizada nesta terça-feira (21), às 17h00.

