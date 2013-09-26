CASO CARLÃO COMEÇA A SER ELUCIDADO

Uma importante informação divulgada na noite desta quarta-feira (25) indica que a Policia Civil está perto de descobrir quem é o autor do latrocínio que vitimou o escrivão Carlos Roberto de Carvalho Júnior, o Carlão, na noite de terça-feira (24). Um dos detidos durante a operação de buscas realizada na madrugada seguinte ao homicídio pode estar envolvido no crime.
O suspeito teria sido preso em flagrante por tráfico de drogas, quando também foi feita uma grande apreensão de entorpecentes. No entanto, os indícios de seu envolvimento no assalto só teriam sido levantados durante a confecção do Auto de Prisão, realizado na Delegacia Regional de Alfenas.
A Policia ainda trabalha com a hipótese de que três ou mais pessoas tenham envolvimento direto no delito, e por isso as investigações serão conduzidas com muita intensidade nos próximos dias.
