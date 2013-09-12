CASINHA LIBERADA PARA OS PEQUENOS

by admin

Pouco tempo depois da publicação da nota sobre os problemas causados por andarilhos que resolveram usar a “Casinha de Papai Noel” como abrigo, impedindo que crianças pudessem visitar o espaço, e após reclamações dos funcionários responsáveis pela decoração de Natal, as autoridades agiram rápido. Os andarilhos foram retirados da praça, uma limpeza foi iniciada, bem como alguns retoques, e o ponto de referência da garotada poderá ser utilizado novamente ainda nesta segunda-feira (9).

Após limpeza e alguns retoques, a pequena construção, que as crianças adoram, poderá ser utilizada novamente

