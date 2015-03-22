CASAL MORRE APÓS COLISÃO FATAL

Um casal faleceu, na madrugada deste domingo (22), em Machado, após colidir fatalmente contra um poste na Avenida Plínio da Silva Dias (entrada da cidade). Segundo a PM, o sinistro se deu por volta da 4 horas da madrugada.De acordo com informações obtidas no local pela reportagem do JPF, aparentemente, o motorista Tiago Breves (27 anos) estava em alta velocidade e não conseguiu fazer a conversão sentido à saída da cidade. Devido a isso, ele perdeu o controle da direção e acertou em cheio um poste de eletricidade. Ele estava acompanhado da moça Ana Paula de Carvalho (36).

A Guarnição foi acionada e, ao chegar no local, constatou que as vítimas estavam em estado grave. O SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel e Urgência) foi acionado e encaminhou as vítimas ao Pronto Socorro da Santa Casa. Porém, ambos deram entrada na unidade de saúde já sem vida, devido à gravidade dos ferimentos.

Todos os dados foram relatados em Boletim de Ocorrência e a Perícia da Polícia Civil chamada para os trabalhos de praxe. A área acabou sendo preservada e devidamente sinalizada pela PM.

Mais detalhes sobre este acontecimento você confere na próxima edição do JPF.

Foto: Reportagem Grupo JPF

Foto: Dany Scalco/Grupo JPF