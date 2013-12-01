CASA PODE SER ENGOLIDA POR CRATERA NA FERREIRA DE ASSIS

Quem passa pelas proximidades da residência de número 965 da Rua Ferreira de Assis, a princípio, não nota, mas basta uma parada para observar melhor a situação para perceber que quem vive por ali tem fortes motivos para estar com medo. Uma enorme cratera, que surgiu por causa de chuvas que caíram sobre a cidade no ano passado, aos poucos, está destruindo a área e pode provocar o desmoronamento do imóvel.
O dono da residência, o conhecido José Gabriel, já teve enormes prejuízos por conta do problema. Um muro caiu no buraco e uma garagem foi destruída. Passou todo o ano de 2013 e nenhuma providência foi tomada para conter a erosão, e o homem sequer foi procurado pelas autoridades para que lhe repassassem qualquer informação sobre possíveis providências. Ao invés disso, o que se vê é uma boa quantidade de lixo jogado no local, e a única terra que cai por ali é a carregada pelas enxurradas das precipitações mais recentes.
Iremos repassar a questão à Prefeitura e, na próxima edição do JPF, você saberá se há algum projeto de reparo para a área.
Veja, no vídeo abaixo, um panorama da situação:
