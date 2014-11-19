CASA É DESTRUÍDA PELO FOGO NO BAIRRO DO CANTO

Uma residência da rua Mantiqueira, no bairro São José (Canto), teve o interior totalmente destruído por um incêndio, na madrugada desta quarta-feira (19). A dona da casa, que tem 57 anos, e felizmente não sofreu ferimentos graves.

O fogo teria começado no quarto, mas ainda não é possível precisar o que o teria provocado. A mulher afirma que acordou já quando as chamas já estavam altas, inclusive causando uma pequena queimadura na cabeça. Um vizinho arrombou as portas da moradia e a retirou do local, pois ela não não conseguia sair do quarto.

Moradores da área se reuniram para controlar o incêndio, usando mangueiras e baldes. O detalhe é que as tentativas de acionamento do caminhão-pipa da Prefeitura foram infrutíferos, pois o vigia do almoxarifado não tem acesso ao telefone, e o veículo, ainda por cima, estava bloqueado por outros estacionados no pátio. Os Bombeiros também foram chamados, mas não compareceram.

A Policia Militar foi ao local, e após encaminhar a senhora ao Pronto Atendimento, citou todos estes fatos em boletim de ocorrência.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

Em tempo: A víitma deste sinistro, D. Nadir da Silva, vai precisar contar com o apoio de pessoas de bom coração. Aposentada e sem muitos recursos, ela perdeu praticamente tudo que tinha no incêndio, e precisará de um fogão, botijão de gás, cama, armários, material para reforma do telhado (totalmente destruído), alimentos ou qualquer produto que possa lhe ser útil. Os telefones para contato são: 9823-3148, 9881-1103, 3283-1633 ou 9898-8853