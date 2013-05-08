CASA ATINGIDA POR TIRO NO CENTRO DE POÇO FUNDO

Uma casa foi alvejada por um disparo de arma de fogo na noite desta terça-feira (07), na rua Capitão Antônio Gonçalves, em pleno Centro de Poço Fundo. O casal que vive na residência não acredita que o tiro tenha sido proposital, mas ficou assustado. Felizmente, ninguém se feriu.

A bala, provavelmente de calibre 38, perfurou a vidraça de uma das janelas, ricocheteou na parede do quarto, atingiu um armário e parou perto de uma cômoda. Por muita sorte, o cômodo estava vazio, mas, segundo a dona da moradia, um casal e um bebê tinham ficado hospedados no local dias antes.

A Policia foi acionada apenas na manhã desta quarta-feira, quando as vítimas descobriram o que havia ocorrido. Muitos moradores afirmam ter ouvido um estampido, por volta das 23h00, mas ninguém imaginava que se tratasse de fato de um tiro. Além disso, a rua estava totalmente escura por conta de um problema na rede elétrica, e por isso quem saiu para averiguar o que havia não conseguiu enxergar nenhum suspeito.

Além deste caso, uma outra investigação foi iniciada: Provavelmente na noite desta terça-feira ou madrugada de quarta, ladrões invadiram o Estádio Gésner Ferreira, o Campo da Liga, e arrombaram a porta do pequeno bar existente no espaço. Eles levaram dinheiro e bebidas.

Você terá detalhes de ambas as ocorrências na próxima edição do JPF.