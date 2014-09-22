O Cartório Eleitoral tem um comunicado importante para os eleitores que irão participar do pleito de 2014: Para votar nestas eleições, não esqueça de levar um DOCUMENTO OFICIAL COM FOTO, pois ele é OBRIGATÓRIO.
Este documento pode ser a Carteira de Identidade, a Carteira de Trabalho, a Carteira Nacional de Habilitação, aCarteira de Reservista, o Passaporte ou até mesmo a Carteira de Categoria Profissional, desde que reconhecida por Lei.
Lembre-se: BASTA APENAS UM DESTES DOCUMENTOS.
Repasse a informação à sua familia e aos seus amigos, e colabore assim para que ninguém fique sem fazer a sua parte no dia da votação.
CARTÓRIO ELEITORAL AVISA: LEVE DOCUMENTO COM FOTO PARA VOTAR NO DIA 05 DE OUTUBRO
