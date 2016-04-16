CARROS BATEM DE FRENTE NA MG 179

Um Chevrolet Classic chocou-se frontalmente contra um Volkswagen Gol na MG 179, perto do trevo de Carvalhópolis, na noite desta sexta-feira (15).

Segundo informações preliminares colhidas pela reportagem no local do acidente, o motorista do Gol participava de uma festa, em uma propriedade situada à margem da estrada, e havia saído da mesma, sentido a Machado.

Porém, após adentrar a pista, resolveu voltar para o evento e fez uma manobra brusca na frente do Classic, que transitava sentido a Poço Fundo, provocando a colisão.

Com o baque, ambos os veículos ficaram com as partes frontais bastante danificadas, sendo que o Volkswagen sofreu mais avarias.

Depois da batida, o condutor do Gol fugiu do local, sem prestar socorro às demais vítimas. A motorista do Chevrolet, no entanto, acabou sendo socorrida pelo SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel e Urgência) até a Santa Casa de Machado, juntamente com a passageira que a acompanhava.

A Polícia Rodoviária foi acionada e compareceu para efetuar os trabalhos de praxe.

Mais detalhes sobre este fato você confere na próxima edição do JPF.