CARRO VAI PARAR EM BREJO ÀS MARGENS DA MG 179

Um Fiat Pálio, que ia no sentido São João da Mata – Poço Fundo, foi parar em um brejo às margens da rodovia MG 179, depois de atravessar a pista e, literalmente, voar pelo acostamento, na noite deste domingo (25). O acidente aconteceu há cerca de dois quilômetros do trevo do Distrito do Paiolinho. O condutor, que é machadense, mas ainda não teve os dados revelados, foi levado por uma ambulância de Poço Fundo para o Pronto Atendimento da cidade vizinha. Ele conseguiu sair sozinho do veículo e já estava prestes a deixar a área onde havia caído, quando recebeu os primeiros atendimentos.
O homem apresentava ferimentos na cabeça, além de escoriações, mas estava consciente e agitado durante os procedimentos de socorro. Os profissionais que o atenderam não sabiam dizer ainda se ele estava sob efeito de álcool.
A Polícia Militar poço-fundense prestou o primeiro atendimento no local, mas a ocorrência ficará a cargo da Polícia Rodoviária Estadual.
Detalhes em nossas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.
