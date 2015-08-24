O veículo usado no assalto aos Correios de Poço Fundo, no final do mês passado, foi abandonado pelos bandidos na zona rural de Machado. O Toyota Corolla, de cor branca e com placa de Campinas (FIN 5800) estava no meio de um cafezal do bairro dos Ritas.
Um lavrador encontrou o automóvel na manhã de domingo (23) e chamou a Policia Militar, que tomou providências no sentido de removê-lo ao pátio credenciado, onde uma perícia seria realizada posteriormente.
As investigações sobre o assalto são de competência da Policia Federal.
CARRO USADO EM ASSALTO AOS CORREIOS DE POÇO FUNDO É ENCONTRADO EM MACHADO
