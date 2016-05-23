CARRO SAI DA PISTA NA MG 179 E CONDUTOR FOGE

acidente madrugada de domingo3A semana não começou muito bem no que se refere à ocorrência de acidentes em nossas estradas. Um deles aconteceu na madrugada desta segunda-feira (23), na rodovia MG 179.

Segundo a Policia Militar, um carro saiu da pista e foi parar entre árvores. O motorista, segundo levantamentos feitos pela guarnição, apresentava sinais de embriaguez, mas quando foi procurado para prestar esclarecimentos no Pronto Atendimento de Machado, para onde foi socorrido, já havia deixado o hospital.

O caso foi registrado em boletim de ocorrência, encaminhado à Policia Civil.

