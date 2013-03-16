CARRO SAI DA PISTA E DEIXA DOIS FERIDOS

Duas pessoas ficaram levemente feridas em mais um acidente ocorrido na rodovia MG 179, nas proximidades do Trevo do distrito do Paiolinho. De acordo com as primeiras informações, um Renault Sandero tentava uma ultrapassagem sobre uma carreta, mas foi surpreendido por outra, que resolveu fazer a mesma manobra. O motorista do Sandero freou bruscamente, bem como os caminhões, e o carro atravessou a pista, caindo numa ribanceira e indo parar numa área de várzea, próximo ao Bar do Zé Pequeno.

O motorista do veículo e a sua esposa, que estava no banco do carona, sofreram escoriações. Ele não quis passar por atendimento médico, e ela foi trazida para o Hospital de Gimirim por uma ambulância de São João da Mata. Após ser medicada, ela já recebeu alta.

A Policia Militar de São João da Mata, local mais próximo do ponto do acidente, deu apoio ao casal e informou o fato à PM poço-fundense, que acionou a Policia Rodoviária Estadual para as demais providências.

Apenas os ocupantes do Sandero ficaram feridos levemente

Moradores da região ajudaram o casal a sair do carro

As marcas das freadas indicam que acidente poderia ter sido muito pior

Veículo chegou a atingir as rodas traseiras de uma das carretas