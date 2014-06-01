CARRO SAI DA PISTA APÓS PASSAR POR BARRO NA MG 179

by admin

Três pessoas escaparam milagrosamente ilesas de uma saída de pista na altura do quilômetro 56 da rodovia MG 179, no inicio da noite desta sexta-feira (5). Uma grande quantidade de barro que caiu sobre o asfalto foi a causa do acidente. Segundo o motorista, o carro chegou a capotar, mas por sorte caiu com as quatro rodas para baixo em um córrego. No veículo, ainda estavam duas mulheres, que também não se feriram e não se encontravam no local quando da chegada de nossa reportagem.

O local é o mesmo onde, em janeiro de 2013, uma colisão entre uma Hilux e um Kadett, causada pelo mesmo motivo, deixou duas pessoas feridas.

Veja no vídeo como está a área do sinistro, e se você precisa trafegar por este setor, tome muito cuidado.

186 thoughts on "CARRO SAI DA PISTA APÓS PASSAR POR BARRO NA MG 179

  7. EU NEM SABIA QUE VC EXISTIA ATÉ TE VER NA BANCADA DO CQC, DETALHE, EU ASSISTO O CQC 1 VEZ A CADA 2 MESES E POR ACASO, MAS… AGORA SEI QUE VC EXISTE E… PARA ONDE VC FOR, SEMPRE SERÁ LINDO, GATO, FOFO, ANIMADO E MUITO MUITO MUITO DELÍCIA, TOP MESMO. KKKKKKK CARA, COMO VC CONSEGUE SER BONITINHO DESSE JEITO? KKKKKK É POR ISSO QUE VC É BAIXINHO TÁH, SE FOSSE MAIS ALTO… AI AI AI KKKKKKKK VOU SENTIR FALTA DE TE VER NA TV E FICAR BABANDO… FUI.
