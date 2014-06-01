CARRO SAI DA PISTA APÓS PASSAR POR BARRO NA MG 179

Três pessoas escaparam milagrosamente ilesas de uma saída de pista na altura do quilômetro 56 da rodovia MG 179, no inicio da noite desta sexta-feira (5). Uma grande quantidade de barro que caiu sobre o asfalto foi a causa do acidente. Segundo o motorista, o carro chegou a capotar, mas por sorte caiu com as quatro rodas para baixo em um córrego. No veículo, ainda estavam duas mulheres, que também não se feriram e não se encontravam no local quando da chegada de nossa reportagem.
O local é o mesmo onde, em janeiro de 2013, uma colisão entre uma Hilux e um Kadett, causada pelo mesmo motivo, deixou duas pessoas feridas.
Veja no vídeo como está a área do sinistro, e se você precisa trafegar por este setor, tome muito cuidado.
