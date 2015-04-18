CARRO ROUBADO EM POÇO FUNDO É RECUPERADO EM MACHADO

Um Ford Ecosport roubado em Poço Fundo na noite de sexta-feira (17) foi localizado pela Policia Militar de Machado, na manhã deste sábado (18). Um meliante, aparentemente desarmado, aproveitou-se do momento que a vítima fechava sua garagem para assumir a direção do seu veículo e fugir.

O carro foi encontrado no Jardim das Oliveiras, na cidade vizinha. Pelo visto, o bandido o abandonou após o combustível ter acabado. O proprietário já foi informado do fato.