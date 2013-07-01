CARRO E MOTO SE ENVOLVEM EM ACIDENTE NA PRAÇA SÃO FRANCISCO

Marca do pneu da moto ficou evidente na esquina onde ocorreu o sinistro

Carro sofreu danos na porta, do lado do motorista

Moto teve amassamento de várias peças do lado esquerdo

Um motociclista ficou levemente ferido no abalroamento entre uma Yamaha XT 660 R com um VW Gol, na esquina do ponto de táxi da praça São Francisco. C.A.A. (32 anos) sofreu algumas escoriações na mão e na perna direita, mas só foi ao Pronto Atendimento após muita insistência dos amigos que acompanharam o desenrolar da ocorrência. Após ser medicado, ele foi liberado.Segundo o motociclista, ele seguia por uma das vias da praça, sentido à avenida Dr. Lélio, quando foi “fechado” pelo Gol, que ia na mesma direção e resolveu contornar à esquerda, rumo à rua Professor Olegário Maciel. C. garante que não havia qualquer indicação de que o carro iria fazer a manobra, como o acionamento da seta, por exemplo, e que o som do veículo estava muito alto, o que poderia ter tirado a atenção do condutor.Já o motorista do VW, M.M. (22 anos), contesta a versão. Ele disse que havia, sim, ligado a seta, afirmando ainda que a moto estava em alta velocidade e teria tentado ultrapassá-lo em local proibido, causando assim o sinistro.A Yamaha sofreu danos consideráveis no lado esquerdo, e o carro no lado direito. A Policia Militar esteve no local e deu aos envolvidos a oportunidade de se chegar a um acordo, mas o motociclista não aceitou a proposta e quer que o motorista faça o ressarcimento de seu prejuízo. Teve início então uma breve discussão, com acusações mútuas quando à responsabilidade do acidente. Por conta disso, um boletim de ocorrência foi confeccionado e será encaminhado à Delegacia de Poço Fundo.