CARRO E MOTO SE ENVOLVEM EM ACIDENTE NA PRAÇA SÃO FRANCISCO

Um motociclista ficou levemente ferido no abalroamento entre uma Yamaha XT 660 R com um VW Gol, na esquina do ponto de táxi da praça São Francisco. C.A.A. (32 anos) sofreu algumas escoriações na mão e na perna direita, mas só foi ao Pronto Atendimento após muita insistência dos amigos que acompanharam o desenrolar da ocorrência. Após ser medicado, ele foi liberado.
Segundo o motociclista, ele seguia por uma das vias da praça, sentido à avenida Dr. Lélio, quando foi “fechado” pelo Gol, que ia na mesma direção e resolveu contornar à esquerda, rumo à rua Professor Olegário Maciel. C. garante que não havia qualquer indicação de que o carro iria fazer a manobra, como o acionamento da seta, por exemplo, e que o som do veículo estava muito alto, o que poderia ter tirado a atenção do condutor.
Já o motorista do VW, M.M. (22 anos), contesta a versão. Ele disse que havia, sim, ligado a seta, afirmando ainda que a moto estava em alta velocidade e teria tentado ultrapassá-lo em local proibido, causando assim o sinistro.
A Yamaha sofreu danos consideráveis no lado esquerdo, e o carro no lado direito. A Policia Militar esteve no local e deu aos envolvidos a oportunidade de se chegar a um acordo, mas o motociclista não aceitou a proposta e quer que o motorista faça o ressarcimento de seu prejuízo. Teve início então uma breve discussão, com acusações mútuas quando à responsabilidade do acidente. Por conta disso, um boletim de ocorrência foi confeccionado e será encaminhado à Delegacia de Poço Fundo.
|
|Marca do pneu da moto ficou evidente na esquina onde ocorreu o sinistro
|
|Carro sofreu danos na porta, do lado do motorista
|
|Moto teve amassamento de várias peças do lado esquerdo
