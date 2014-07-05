CARRO É ATINGIDO NO ACOSTAMENTO E CONDUTOR IMPRUDENTE FOGE

O dono de um Fiat Uno, que estava estacionado na rua Roberto Assi durante as comemorações da vitória do Brasil contra a Colômbia na noite desta sexta-feira (4), acabou levando um prejuízo considerável. O carro foi atingido por outro veículo e sofreu danos consideráveis na parte dianteira esquerda. A pancada foi tão forte que ele foi parar sobre a calçada.

Segundo testemunhas, o motorista que causou o sinistro simplesmente fugiu, sem sequer se importar com os danos causados. No entanto, a placa do automóvel foi anotada e repassada à Policia Militar. Detalhes em nossas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.