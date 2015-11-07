CARRO DESTRÓI PORTA DE SUPERMERCADO EM SÃO JOÃO DA MATA

Um automóvel atingiu em cheio a entrada de um supermercado na rua Maria José de Paiva, em São João da Mata, na manhã deste sábado (7). O motorista, um idoso de 60 anos de idade, ficou levemente ferido e foi socorrido ao Pronto Socorro do Hospital Samuel Libâneo, em Pouso Alegre.

A parte frontal do veículo ficou totalmente destruída, bem como uma das portas e parte da parede do estabelecimento. Felizmente, mais ninguém foi atingido pelos escombros.

A Policia Militar compareceu ao local, mas o condutor já havia sido retirado por uma ambulância e, por isso, as causas da colisão ainda não foram levantadas.

De qualquer forma, o susto foi grande para quem passava pela área, para quem estava dentro do supermercado e, claro, para o homem que provocou toda esta confusão.