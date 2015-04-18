CARRO DE POÇO FUNDO PEGA FOGO EM CAMPESTRE

by admin

Um carro de Poço Fundo pegou fogo na estrada entre os bairros Roseira e Posses, em Campestre, na manhã deste sábado (18). A caminhonete do município gimirinense seguia para a cidade vizinha quando o sinistro começou. A dona do veículo, que ainda não teve a identidade revelada, felizmente não se machucou, mas o automóvel ficou totalmente destruído. Estamos levantando maiores detalhes e em breve você os terá em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

Foto gentilmente cedida pelo internauta Luiz Carlos

 

