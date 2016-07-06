CARRO COLIDE FRONTALMENTE NO PORTAL

Um Chevrolet Agile colidiu frontalmente contra o Portal de Poço Fundo, na noite desta terça-feira (7). A princípio, as causas do acidente não foram divulgadas. O motorista passa bem e acabou sendo socorrido por familiares. A Polícia Militar está no local, efetuando os serviços de praxe e um Boletim de Ocorrência sobre o fato está sendo registrado.