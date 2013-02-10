CARRO CAPOTA NA MG 179

Um Toyota Corolla capotou na MG 179, na manhã desta quarta-feira (2), na altura do trevo do Distrito do Paiolinho, após o condutor perder o controle da direção e, literalmente, voar pelo barranco.

Segundo informações cedidas pela Polícia Militar de Poço Fundo, que esteve no local para prestar os primeiros socorros à vítima e registrar o fato, o motorista do veículo, que é médico e havia trabalhado a noite toda pelo SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel de Urgência) em São Paulo, estava sozinho e sofreu ferimentos na cabeça.

Ainda de acordo com informações obtidas pela reportagem do JPF no local, o profissional da saúde acabou sendo encaminhado para Pouso Alegre, onde seria avaliado.

Detalhes você confere na próxima edição do JPF, que será publicada neste sábado (5)