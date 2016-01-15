CARRO CAI EM RIBANCEIRA NA MG 179

SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES

Um homem de 33 anos escapou milagrosamente ileso de um impressionante acidente ocorrido na rodovia MG 179, na região poço-fundense da Bocaina, no inicio da tarde desta sexta-feira (15). O Fiat Pálio Attractiv que ele conduzia, com placas de Pouso Alegre, atravessou a pista e foi parar numa ribanceira. Por muita sorte, o carro ficou a poucos metros de um córrego, onde a queda poderia ser fatal.

Não se sabe ainda qual foi a causa do sinistro. O condutor disse apenas que seguia pela via rumo a Pouso Alegre, debaixo de forte chuva, quando de repente perdeu o controle e foi parar no meio do mato. O veículo ainda bateu eum uma árvore durante o vôo, de forma tão forte que a tampa do porta-mala ficou presa ao tronco. Graças ao airbag e ao cinto, o motorista saiu do carro  sem nenhuma lesão aparente. Um caminhoneiro que seguia logo atrás parou para dar auxilio.

A Policia Militar prestou o primeiro apoio, e ambulãncias do Hospital de Gimirim e do SAMU chegaram a se deslocar até o ponto do capotamento, mas retornaram às suas bases logo que informados da boa condição da vítima.

