CARRO ATINGE MOTO POR TRÁS NA MG 179

Um motociclista ficou ferido depois que a Honda Broz NXR 150 que ele conduzia foi atingida na traseira por um Chevrolet Prisma, na altura do quilômetro 39 da rodovia MG 179. O acidente aconteceu no final da tarde desta sexta-feira (21). R. C. (20 anos) foi primeiramente socorrido por uma equipe do Hospital de Gimirim, de Poço Fundo, que passava pelo local no momento do sinistro, e depois foi transportado por uma ambulância de Machado para o Pronto Atendimento Municipal, onde ficou em observação mas não corre risco de morrer. A vítima sofreu escoriações e até o fechamento desta nota aguardava realização de exames para averiguação de possível fratura no braço.

Nossa reportagem esteve no local e constatou que a pancada foi forte. O choque aconteceu logo após uma curva, e a moto foi parar a cerca de 50 metros do setor da batida.

O motorista do Prisma, que tem 69 anos, se recusou a fornecer o seu nome para nossa equipe. Aparentando embriaguez, confirmada pela Policia Rodoviária Estadual por meio do teste do bafômetro, ele disse que o jovem ferido era seu sobrinho-neto, e surpreendeu a reportagem ao confessar que havia provocado o acidente de maneira proposital. De acordo com o idoso, o rapaz o estaria provocando, e por isso ele o atingiu por trás. “Ele ficava me ‘zuando’, já desde Poço Fundo, e eu o empurrei, não nego”, disse o homem.

A familia do motociclista, no entanto, contesta a fala do condutor do automóvel, afirmando que a vítima voltava tranquilamente do trabalho quando foi atingida.

Por conta do resultado do teste com o etilômetro, que constatou 1,2 miligramas de álcool por litro de ar expelido, ele foi conduzido à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, para as demais providências. Quando foi perguntado se havia alguém que pudesse conduzir seu veículo, o homem ainda disse aos policiais que se não houvesse problema ele mesmo levaria o carro o deixaria em casa, seguindo depois para a delegacia. Os militares, claro, recusaram a “oferta”.