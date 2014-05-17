CARRETA TOMBA NA MG 179

Uma carreta tombou na MG 179, na tarde de hoje (17), perto do trevo de Poço Fundo. Segundo o motorista do utilitário, ele ia no sentido Machado – Poço Fundo, quando perto do acesso à cidade se deparou com uma caminhonete que vinha na direção contrária e estava fazendo uma ultrapassagem perigosa. Para evitar a colisão frontal, o condutor tentou tirar o caminhão para o acostamento, mas o mesmo fez um “L” e tombou.

Ao virar, o utilitário atingiu o muro de uma chácara situada às margens da rodovia. Porém, ninguém se feriu. A Polícia Militar Rodoviária foi acionada para registrar o fato e preservar a ordem do trânsito no local. As características do veículo que supostamente provocou o acidente não foram informadas.

Detalhes deste caso você confere na próxima edição do JPF.