CARRETA PEGA FOGO NA MG 179

Uma carreta a serviço do Pastificio Santa Amália pegou fogo na altura do quilômetro 60 da rodovia MG 179, no inicio da manhã desta quinta-feira (27). Felizmente ninguém ficou ferido, mas a carga de macarrão que ela levava se perdeu totalmente. Motorista conseguiu desacoplar o caminhão após ser avisado do inicio do incêndio, mas não conseguiu conter as chamas que tomaram conta do pneu do baú. Caminhão Pipa da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo auxiliou no combate. Detalhes em nossas edições do grupo JPF.