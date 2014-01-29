CARNAVAL CONFIRMADO NA AVENIDA JOSÉ EVILÁSIO ASSI

O secretário de Desenvolvimento Humano de Poço Fundo, Donizete Pereira (Zetinho) acabou de informar, à nossa reportagem, que o endereço oficial do Carnaval do município será mesmo a avenida José Evilásio Assi, no bairro Nova Gimirim. Havia um certo suspense no ar quanto a essa possibilidade, por conta de questionamentos sobre a segurança dos foliões, relacionados à rede elétrica.

No entanto, segundo o secretário, a mudança foi confirmada após uma reunião com representantes Cemig, na tarde desta quarta-feira (29). Funcionários da EFAL – empresa credenciada pela concessionária – teriam realizado um levantamento da área e repassado orientações para a Prefeitura, sobre o que poderá ser feito para garantir a realização do evento, como a instalação de um novo transformador e isolamento dos fios de média tensão nos locais de maior aglomeração de pessoas.

Desta forma, mantém-se a proposta apresentada pela Prefeitura, mas também se garante a segurança necessária, solicitada pelo empresário Orlando Ferreira na última semana e publicada em nosso último JPF.

Confira, abaixo, o parecer técnico da empresa: