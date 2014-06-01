CARNAVAL 2014 EM NOVO ENDEREÇO

Como já vinha sendo anunciado desde o ano passado, o Carnaval de 2014 será no bairro Nova Gimirim, segundo a Prefeitura de Poço Fundo. A referência será a Avenida José Evilásio Assi, e não a José Soares Pinho (que, geralmente, fica alagada com chuvas fortes), como se previa anteriormente.

O anúncio já gerou reações positivas e negativas nas redes sociais. Há quem apele para a tradição na defesa da manutenção do agito na Avenida Dr. Lélio de Almeida e há também os que defendem a mudança como forma de melhorar a festa.

Em nota, o prefeito Renato Oliveira relembra que a transferência se deu a partir de pedidos das próprias escolas de samba do município e também por orientação do Corpo de Bombeiros, por questões de segurança. No mesmo texto, ele já rebateu críticas quanto ao repasse feito às agremiações, afirmando que, por conta de erros da administração anterior, algumas verbas relacionadas à cultura só voltarão a ser repassadas no ano que vem e, por isso, não havia recursos suficientes para aumentar o investimento neste ano.

Você terá detalhes sobre as mudanças e as primeiras notícias sobre como será o festejo de Momo em Poço Fundo na próxima edição do JPF.