CAPOTAMENTO NA MG 179

Um caminhonete Toyota Hilux, com placas de Campos Gerais, capotou na MG 179, na noite deste domingo (27), por volta das 21 horas, nas proximidades de um leilão de gado. Segundo informações colhidas pela reportagem do JPF, o condutor ia sentido a Pouso Alegre e perdeu o controle da direção ao fazer uma curva, ocasionando o acidente. Ele estava acompanhado pela esposa, que acabou sendo encaminhada ao Hospital de Gimirim com ferimentos leves. O condutor sofreu apenas um corte na mão e permaneceu no local aguardando a chegada da Polícia Rodoviária Estadual. Uma equipe do SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel e Urgência) também foi acionada e compareceu ao sinistro.

Mais informações sobre este caso você confere na próxima edição do JPF.