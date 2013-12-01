CAPOTAMENTO DEIXA QUATRO FERIDOS NO TREVO DO PAIOLINHO

Quatro pessoas ficaram feridas no capotamento de um Ford Escort, com placas de Elói Mendes, na entrada do Distrito do Paiolinho, em Poço Fundo, no inicio da madrugada desta terça-feira (12). Segundo apurações feitas por nossa reportagem, o veículo seguia pela AMG 1555, sentido à MG 179, quando na chegada ao trevo o motorista perdeu o controle, bateu no canteiro central e saiu de lado, batendo numa placa de sinalização e capotando em seguida. O automóvel atravessou a pista e parou no acostamento de quem vai no sentido Pouso Alegre.

Os quatro ocupantes, Matheus Sampaio (que conduzia o veículo), Aparecido Bezerra Silva, Jesuel Santos Corrêa e Osvaldo Lúcio (idades ainda não reveladas) foram socorridos ao Pronto Atendimento e permanecem em observação. Osvaldo e Matheus aguardam transferência, pois sofreram ferimentos sérios na cabeça e na face, mas a princípio não correm risco de morrer. Os outros aguardam exames de raios X, para confirmação de possíveis fraturas.

Segundo a equipe do Hospital de Gimirim, responsável pelo socorro e estabilização das vítimas, todas elas apresentavam fortes sintomas de embriaguez, inclusive o condutor.

A Policia Militar prestou auxílio durante o trabalho de resgate e acionou a Policia Rodoviária Estadual. O carro já foi recolhido e levado ao pátio credenciado.

A Policia tenta saber agora o que o grupo estava fazendo no Paiolinho, já que todos seriam desconhecidos dos moradores do Distrito.

Detalhes em nossas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.