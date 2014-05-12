CANDIDATO ÚNICO À PRESIDÊNCIA DA FMF VISITA POÇO FUNDO

O jovem candidato à presidência da Federação Mineira de Futebol, Castellar Modesto Guimarães Neto, e seu vice, Ernani Marcos do Carmo, fizeram uma visita à cidade de Poço Fundo na última sexta-feira (9). Os cabeças da única chapa a disputar as eleições da entidade, que deve ocorrer até o dia 29 deste mês, vieram conversar com representantes de pelo menos cinco Ligas de Futebol da região, para repassar suas idéias de como se dará o apoio ao futebol amador do estado.

O encontro foi realizado na Câmara de Vereadores, com presença do presidente da Liga Esportiva Gimirinense, Marcos de Paiva, com o vice João Carlos de Paiva e o Supervisor de Esportes da Prefeitura, Thiago dos Santos, acompanhados por presidentes de instituições de várias cidades da região, dentre elas Poços de Caldas e São João da Mata.

Castellar (na foto, o terceiro da direita para a esquerda), se tornou o único candidato exatamente por conta do grande apoio que sua chapa, “Novos Tempos”, conseguiu junto às Ligas de Futebol Amador do Estado. A outra chapa, que seria encabeçada por Ricardo Adriano Vasconcelos Dias, não conseguiu número suficiente de adeptos neste setor e, por conta de outras falhas, teve o registro indeferido, inclusive com decisão judicial já publicada naquela mesma sexta-feira. “Para nós, o fato de sermos os únicos candidatos não muda o trabalho que estamos fazendo em nossa campanha. Estamos mostrando nossas propostas e acredito que este apoio aumentará ainda mais, pois de fato o futebol mineiro está buscando isso: valorização e mudança”, disse Castellar à nossa equipe.