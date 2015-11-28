CANÁRIOS VIRAM ALVO DE FURTO

Uma nova modalidade de furto foi registrada na tarde desta sexta-feira (27) em Poço Fundo. Moradores de uma residência do prolongamento da rua Antônio Corrêa Filho (foto) sairam para o supermercado e, quando voltaram, perceberam que bandidos haviam invadido os fundos da moradia e tentado arrombar a porta da cozinha, sem sucesso. No entanto, para tristeza das vítimas, três canários devidamente licenciados foram levados embora, com gaiolas e tudo, causando um prejuízo de cerca de R$ 600.

Não se sabe se os meliantes levaram os pássaros como compensação por não conseguirem entrar na casa, ou se eles eram os alvos principais neste crime cometido em plena luz do dia. Filhotes foram deixados para trás, provavelmente porque não foram vistos.

A Policia Militar registrou boletim de ocorrência e se você tem alguma pista que possa ajudar, ligue 190.

