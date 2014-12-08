CAMPEONATO INTERMUNICIPAL TERÁ FINAL MACHADENSE

O Campeonato Intermunicipal de Futebol de Poço Fundo terá um campeão machadense. Douradinho e Lago Azul garantiram a passagem para a grande final após vencer as equipes locais do Trio Soccer e do Paiolinho, neste domingo (7), no estádio Gésner Ferreira, o Campo da Liga.
No primeiro jogo da tarde, o Douradinho jogou literalmente com o regulamento debaixo do braço, pois podia perder por até três gols e ainda se classificaria. O Trio começou pressionando e chegou a fazer 1 a 0 com um gol de pênalti no primeiro tempo. No entanto, a forte equipe do Distrito machadense voltou com tudo no segundo tempo e virou o jogo, que terminou em 2 a 1 e o passaporte para a disputa do caneco.
Já o jogo do Lago Azul foi mais complicado. A galera precisava vencer por pelo menos dois de diferença para passar direto, pois havia perdido o primeiro embate por 3 a 2. Com essa tarefa em mãos, abriu logo 2 a 0, mas tomou um gol no finalzinho do primeiro tempo. No segundo, ninguém marcou e, na disputa de pênaltis, Machado garantiu o segundo time na grande final, com o placar de 5 a 3.
O primeiro combate acontece no próximo domingo, ás 17h00, também no Campo da Liga.
