CAMPEONATO DE ESCOLINHAS: JOGOS ADIADOS POR CAUSA DA CHUVA

A Liga Esportiva Gimirinense e a Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano, via Diretoria de Esportes, informa a todos que as partidas entre as escolinhas de Turvolândia e de Poço Fundo, que seriam realizadas às 14 horas no Estádio São Caetano, foram adiadas por conta da chuva intermitente. Uma nova data será marcada e anunciada em breve.

O adiamento se faz necessário para garantir a integridade das crianças e adolescentes que participam do torneio.

Confira os resultados dos primeiros jogos em nossa próxima edição do JPF.