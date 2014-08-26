CAMINHONEIRO MORRE ATROPELADO NA MG 179

Um caminhoneiro morreu atropelado na altura do quilômetro 19 da rodovia MG 179, proximidades do bairro da Caiana (Machado), no final da tarde desta segunda-feira (25). O detalhe trágico é que Luiz Henrique Furquini (57 anos), a vítima, teria descido do seu caminhão, um Mercedes Benz carregado com café, para averiguar se não havia atingido um homem que teria atravessado a pista à sua frente, mas ele é que foi colhido por uma Fiat Fiorino logo após desembarcar.

Um jovem que o acompanhava afirmou que tudo tinha acontecido muito rápido. Uma pessoa sobre uma bicicleta teria atravessado a estrada muito perto do utilitário, que havia sido carregado em Alfenas e seguia para o Porto de Santos. Luiz, que era morador da cidade litorânea paulista, teria ficado preocupado, pois não tinha certeza se havia atingido o ciclista e por isso resolveu parar num local perigoso, o final de uma curva, para averiguar o que havia ocorrido. Segundo a testemunha, o Fiat apareceu de repente e o atingiu, matando-o instantaneamente.

O motorista do Fiorino estava muito assustado com o ocorrido. Ele passou pelo teste do bafômetro, que não acusou embriaguez, e depois foi levado ao Pronto Atendimento por amigos, por conta do seu total estado de choque.

Dois poço-fundenses que passavam pelo local em outro caminhão pararam para ajudar e acabaram cuidando do trânsito de veículos por várias horas até o corpo, que permaneceu na pista, ser liberado pela Perícia. O delegado Juliano do Lago, que seguia para seu plantão na Delegacia Regional, também ajudou a controlar o fluxo de veículos naquele setor até a chegada da Polícia Rodoviária Estadual.

