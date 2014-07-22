CAMINHÃO TOMBA NA MG 179

Na manhã de hoje (22), um caminhão carregado de vidros tombou no quilômetro 19 da MG 179, nas proximidades do bairro Caiana, no município de Machado. Duas pessoas estavam no veículo. O motorista teve ferimentos leves e foi encaminhado à Santa Casa daquela cidade. A acompanhante dele teve fraturas no braço e está em estado grave. Ela foi transferida para um hospital de Alfenas.

Segundo a Polícia Rodoviária Estadual, o condutor estava indo no sentido Machado – Alfenas, quando perdeu o controle direcional na curva, ocasionando o acidente. O veículo tem placas de Sorocaba – SP.