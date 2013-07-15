CAMINHÃO TOMBA NA CURVA DA CACHOEIRINHA

Um caminhão carregado com sacas de farinha de trigo e que seguia no sentido São João da Mata – Poço Fundo tombou na altura do quilômetro 52 da rodovia MG 179 (Cachoeirinha da Bocaina), no inicio da manhã desta segunda-feira (15). O motorista, único ocupante do veículo, foi socorrido por uma equipe do Hospital de Gimirim ao Pronto Atendimento. Segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, ele passaria por exames e ficaria em observação, mas aparentemente não sofreu ferimentos graves.
Ainda não se sabe a causa do sinistro, mas suspeita-se que o caminhoneiro tenha dormido ao volante. A carreta ficou atravessada na pista, complicando o trânsito no local. A Policia Militar de Poço Fundo garante a segurança na área, inclusive da carga, até a chegada da Policia Rodoviária Estadual.
Mais detalhes nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.
