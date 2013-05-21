CAMINHÃO ROUBADO É DEIXADO EM POSTO DE MACHADO

Foto: Polícia Militar
Um caminhão que havia sido roubado na última segunda-feira (20), na BR 491, no perímetro de Monte Belo, foi recuperado no final da tarde desta terça-feira (21), no pátio de um posto de gasolina situado na BR 267, em Machado. A carga de café que o veículo transportava na hora do roubo desapareceu, e a Polícia Militar está, neste momento, em rastreamento para tentar localizar os autores.
As cerca de 225 sacas de café beneficiado seriam levadas para Alfenas, mas o motorista foi abordado pelos ladrões quando ainda estava no trevo da Usina de Monte Alegre.
Detalhe nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.
