CAMINHÃO DO LIXO TOMBA NA CURVA DO SINÉSIO

Duas pessoas ficaram feridas no tombamento do caminhão da coleta de lixo de Poço Fundo, no inicio da tarde desta segunda-feira (11). O acidente aconteceu na curva do Sinésio, quando o veículo voltava de mais uma viagem ao Aterro Sanitário de Alfenas.
Segundo uma testemunha, chovia muito na hora do sinistro. O caminhão simplesmente teria “dançado” logo no inicio da curva e em seguida tombou, batendo com a caçamba numa árvore e girando cerca de 180 graus no acostamento, ficando com a frente voltada para o lado contrário ao que seguia.
A Policia Militar controla o trânsito no local até a chegada da Policia Rodoviária, para as demais providências. O motorista e seu ajudante sofreram ferimentos leves e foram encaminhados para o Pronto Atendimento, e segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem já receberam alta.
