CAMINHÃO DESGOVERNADO QUASE CAUSA TRAGÉDIA EM POSTO DE GASOLINA

As coisas andam complicadas na BR 491 nesta semana. Na tarde de ontem, quarta-feira (23), mais um acidente foi registrado, desta vez num posto de gasolina às margens da via. Por volta das 17h15min, o Corpo de Bombeiros de Alfenas foi acionado para atendimento de uma colisão entre caminhões no espaço do estabelecimento, no trevo de Alfenas.
Segundo informações de funcionários do local, um dos veículos estava estacionado no acostamento da rodovia, carregado, e por motivo desconhecido desceu sozinho em direção às bombas, colidindo em outro caminhão que estava perto de uma delas e fazendo com que este viesse a tombar e a atingir mais dois utilitários. O sinistro causou vazamento de combustível e o desabamento de parte da estrutura da cobertura.
No momento do ocorrido, por muita sorte, os motoristas dos caminhões atingidos não estavam nos veículos, e o frentista do posto, que percebeu quando o caminhão desgovernado vinha sua direção, saiu a tempo de não ser atingido.
A guarnição de Bombeiros tomou as medidas preventivas de proteção contra incêndio isolando a área, desligando a energia elétrica do posto, fechando os registros de combustíveis para cessar vazamento na bomba, permitindo assim a operação de retirada das carretas e estabilização da estrutura do local.
Fotos: Corpo de Bombeiros de Alfenas
