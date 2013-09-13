CAMINHÃO DE LIXO “AFUNDA” EM RUA DO CANTO

As antigas redes de esgoto e captação de águas pluviais do bairro do Canto continuam oferecendo sério perigo para veículos pesados. Na tarde desta sexta-feira (13), foi a vez de um dos pneus traseiros do caminhão compactador de lixo literalmente afundar na rua Prefeito Edgard Ferreira. Felizmente ninguém se feriu, e a Prefeitura efetuou a retirada com auxílio de uma patrol, deixando para trás um imenso buraco.

O que a população espera é que o conserto não demore, e que providências sejam tomadas para evitar novos problemas como esse.