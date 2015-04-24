CAMINHÃO CAI EM RIBANCEIRA NA MG 179

Uma carreta caiu numa ribanceira na altura do quilômetro 48 da rodovia MG 179, proximidades do acesso II de Poço Fundo, na noite desta quinta-feira (23). As péssimas condições do acostamento teriam colaborado com o acidente, que felizmente não deixou ninguém ferido. O motorista do caminhão afirma que seguia rumo a Pouso Alegre quando foi fechado por outro veículo, e ao tentar sair para a lateral caiu nos buracos e perdeu o controle, o que ocasionou o sinistro.

